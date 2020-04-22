RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Raymond James

RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Johann Rodrigues today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.73, close to its 52-week low of $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 49.5% success rate. Rodrigues covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RioCan Real Estate Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.82, which is a 69.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.55 and a one-year low of $8.65. Currently, RioCan Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 6,940.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.