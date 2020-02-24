RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After CIBC and Canaccord Genuity gave RioCan Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: RIOCF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Johann Rodrigues maintained a Buy rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is ranked #562 out of 5976 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RioCan Real Estate Investment with a $22.36 average price target, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

RioCan Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $6.61B and has a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.