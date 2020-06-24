Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ribbon Communications (RBBN – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ribbon Communications with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.93 and a one-year low of $1.95. Currently, Ribbon Communications has an average volume of 474K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RBBN in relation to earlier this year.

Ribbon Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions to telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises across industry verticals. Its software product lines enabling network transformation, mobile network evolution and interconnect solutions include Ribbon’s call session controllers, media gateways, signaling, policy and routing software and session border controller software products. The company was founded on May 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.