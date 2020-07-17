Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM – Research Report), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $36.75 average price target, which is a 63.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RYTM in relation to earlier this year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. It focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. The firm rapidly develops setmelanotide for rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies and provides advance setmelanotide for POMC deficiency obesity and LEPR deficiency obesity as first indications in upstream MC4 pathway deficiencies. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in February 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.