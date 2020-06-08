RF Industries (RFIL) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on RF Industries (RFIL – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and OSI Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RF Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.89 and a one-year low of $3.31. Currently, RF Industries has an average volume of 34.89K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RFIL in relation to earlier this year.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets. The Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segment offers custom copper and fiber cable assemblies, complex hybrid fiber optic and power solution cables, electromechanical wiring harnesses for applications in a set of end markets. The company was founded by Howard F. Hill on November 1, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.