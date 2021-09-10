Rezolute (RZLT) Receives a Buy from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Aquestive Therapeutics, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rezolute with a $30.00 average price target.

Rezolute’s market cap is currently $83.97M and has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RZLT in relation to earlier this year.

Rezolute, Inc. is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema. The company was founded by Nevan Charles Elam, Ho Young Huh, and Sankaram Mantripragada on July 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.