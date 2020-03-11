Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Evercore ISI and Stifel Nicolaus gave Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ: REYN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating on Reynolds Consumer Products yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, and Monster Beverage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Reynolds Consumer Products with a $35.63 average price target, representing a 28.4% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Reynolds Consumer Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $835 million and net profit of $90 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $907 million and had a net profit of $84 million.

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc. manufactures and sells household products. It operates through the following segments: Presto Products, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage and Hefty Tableware.