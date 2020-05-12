Rexnord (RXN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Rexnord (RXN – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 42.7% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rexnord with a $26.67 average price target.

Based on Rexnord’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $492 million and net profit of $48.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $485 million and had a net profit of $25.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RXN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Patricia Whaley, the Vice Pres.-General Counsel of RXN sold 2,661 shares for a total of $93,933.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems. The Water Management segment designs, procures, manufactures and markets products for water quality, safety, flow control enhancements, and conservation. The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.