Rexnord (RXN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Rexnord (RXN – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rexnord with a $32.86 average price target, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.64 and a one-year low of $18.87. Currently, Rexnord has an average volume of 835.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RXN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kevin Zaba, the Group Ex., President-PMC of RXN sold 71,228 shares for a total of $2,257,215.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems. The Water Management segment designs, procures, manufactures and markets products for water quality, safety, flow control enhancements, and conservation. The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.