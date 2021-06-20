Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Revolution Medicines (RVMD – Research Report) on June 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revolution Medicines with a $52.00 average price target.

Based on Revolution Medicines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.13 million and GAAP net loss of $37.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RVMD in relation to earlier this year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies. It engages in the discovery and development of cancer treatment by pioneering novel combination and monotherapy treatment regimens to maximize the depth and durability of clinical benefit and circumvent adaptive resistance mechanisms for patients which are dependent on the RAS and mTOR pathway. The company was founded by Mark A. Goldsmith, Kevan Shokat, Martin D. Burke, David L. Pompliano and Michael Fischbach in October 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.