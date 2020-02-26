February 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

By Austin Angelo

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNCResearch Report) on February 24 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $35.25 average price target, which is a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Revance Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $45.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $40.62 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic, and therapeutic applications.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019