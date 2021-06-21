REV Group (REVG) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss maintained a Hold rating on REV Group (REVG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 64.7% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, John Bean Technologies, and Illinois Tool Works.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for REV Group with a $18.50 average price target, a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.23 and a one-year low of $5.10. Currently, REV Group has an average volume of 455.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REVG in relation to earlier this year.

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, Recreation, and Corporate and Other. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products. The Commercial segment involves in transit and shuttle buses, type A school buses, mobility vans, sweepers, and terminal trucks. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate office expenses, stock-based compensation, results of insignificant operations, intersegment eliminations, income and expenses. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.