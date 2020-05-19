Retrophin (RTRX) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Retrophin (RTRX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

Retrophin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, which is a 72.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.95 and a one-year low of $8.98. Currently, Retrophin has an average volume of 464K.

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.