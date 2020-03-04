Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.67, close to its 52-week low of $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Four Corners Property, MGM Growth Properties, and Extra Space Storage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Retail Properties of America is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Retail Properties of America’s market cap is currently $2.26B and has a P/E ratio of 71.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPAI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.