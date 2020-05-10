Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC – Research Report) on May 8 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Retail Opportunity Investments is a Hold with an average price target of $10.89.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.87 million and net profit of $12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.05 million and had a net profit of $13.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ROIC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.