Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report issued on February 11, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR – Research Report), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 65.9% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheesecake Factory, BJ’s Restaurants, and Jack In The Box.

Restaurant Brands International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.42, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on February 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $163 million.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following brands: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons brand provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King brand manages fast food hamburger restaurant.