Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR – Research Report), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Roadhouse, Domino’s Pizza, and Dunkin’ Brands.

Restaurant Brands International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.06, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.46 and a one-year low of $60.70. Currently, Restaurant Brands International has an average volume of 2.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QSR in relation to earlier this year.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following brands: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons brand provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King brand manages fast food hamburger restaurant.