Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Restaurant Brands International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.65, a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion and net profit of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $163 million.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.