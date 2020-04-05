Resources Connection (RGP) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Hold rating on Resources Connection (RGP – Research Report) on April 3 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.74, close to its 52-week low of $8.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, ManpowerGroup, and Korn Ferry.

Resources Connection has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Resources Connection’s market cap is currently $331.7M and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine CA.