Resolute Mining (RMGGF) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on April 20, Richard Hatch from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF – Research Report), with a price target of p83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #1763 out of 7271 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Resolute Mining with a $0.88 average price target, representing a 57.8% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.