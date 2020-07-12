Resolute Forest (RFP) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 9, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Resolute Forest (RFP – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Resolute Forest has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.88.

The company has a one-year high of $7.15 and a one-year low of $1.14. Currently, Resolute Forest has an average volume of 243.4K.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc. provides forest products. It owns and operates pulp & paper mills, and wood products facilities located in the United States, Canada and South Korea. The company operates its business through the following segments: Newsprint, Specialty Papers, Tissue, Market Pulp and Wood Products. It also produces lumber and other wood products for the residential-construction and home-renovation markets, as well as for specialized structural and industrial applications. Resolute Forest Products was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.