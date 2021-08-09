Resmed (RMD) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report issued on August 6, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Resmed (RMD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $274.69, close to its 52-week high of $277.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 69.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Resmed with a $219.54 average price target, implying a -19.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $240.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $277.49 and a one-year low of $165.72. Currently, Resmed has an average volume of 581.1K.

Founded in 1989, California-based ResMed, Inc. is a medical equipment company. The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. The company operates through two segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and SaaS (Software as a Service).