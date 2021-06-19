Research Solutions (RSSS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Research Solutions (RSSS – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $6.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.9% and a 32.5% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Biotricity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Research Solutions with a $6.00 average price target.

Research Solutions’ market cap is currently $65.88M and has a P/E ratio of -316.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RSSS in relation to earlier this year.

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Encino, CA.