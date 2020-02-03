Republic Services (RSG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Republic Services (RSG – Research Report), with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.83, close to its 52-week high of $96.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Grand Canyon Education, and Robert Half.

Republic Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.40.

Based on Republic Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $298 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $301 million.

Republic Services, Inc. engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.