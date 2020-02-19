Repsol (REPYY) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 17, Pablo Cuadrado from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Repsol (REPYY – Research Report), with a price target of EUR17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.27, close to its 52-week low of $13.24.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repsol is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.46.

The company has a one-year high of $17.80 and a one-year low of $13.24. Currently, Repsol has an average volume of 313.4K.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.