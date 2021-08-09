Replimune Group (REPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and BTIG gave Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 33.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Replimune Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.75, implying a 56.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Replimune Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.79 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in an direct kill turmors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.