Repligen (RGEN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Repligen (RGEN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.88, close to its 52-week high of $99.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 49.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Repligen with a $106.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.25 and a one-year low of $52.87. Currently, Repligen has an average volume of 373.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RGEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Jon Snodgres, the CFO of RGEN bought 3,957 shares for a total of $99,980.

Repligen Corp. provides advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. The firm serves through the following product lines: Chromatography; Filtration; and OEM Products (Proteins).