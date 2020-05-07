Repligen (RGEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and H.C. Wainwright gave Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Repligen today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $124.29, close to its 52-week high of $127.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 63.1% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Repligen with a $129.50 average price target, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

Repligen’s market cap is currently $6.52B and has a P/E ratio of 259.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RGEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, John Cox, a Director at RGEN sold 26,736 shares for a total of $2,547,035.

Repligen Corp. provides advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. The firm serves through the following product lines: Chromatography; Filtration; and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification, and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.