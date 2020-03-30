Repay Holdings (RPAY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Credit Suisse gave Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Repay Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 54.2% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Repay Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, implying a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.58 and a one-year low of $10.15. Currently, Repay Holdings has an average volume of 578.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.