Repay Holdings (RPAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Repay Holdings (RPAY – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.11, close to its 52-week high of $18.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 80.6% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, ACI Worldwide, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repay Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.40.

The company has a one-year high of $18.37 and a one-year low of $10.07. Currently, Repay Holdings has an average volume of 305.8K.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.