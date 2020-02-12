February 12, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Repay Holdings (RPAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Repay Holdings (RPAYResearch Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.11, close to its 52-week high of $18.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 80.6% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, ACI Worldwide, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repay Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.37 and a one-year low of $10.07. Currently, Repay Holdings has an average volume of 305.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019