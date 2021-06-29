RELX plc (RLXXF) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

In a report released yesterday, Adam Berlin from UBS maintained a Hold rating on RELX plc (RLXXF – Research Report), with a price target of £19.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.95, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RELX plc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.22.

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $0. Currently, RELX plc has an average volume of 6,707.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.