RELX plc (RLXXF) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on February 12, Daniel Kerven from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on RELX plc (RLXXF – Research Report), with a price target of £20.26. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.27, close to its 52-week high of $27.25.

Kerven has an average return of 12.1% when recommending RELX plc.

According to TipRanks.com, Kerven is ranked #1543 out of 7309 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RELX plc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.88, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £20.90 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.25 and a one-year low of $0. Currently, RELX plc has an average volume of 5,955.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RLXXF in relation to earlier this year.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.