RELX plc (RLXXF) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on July 15, Matthew J Walker from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on RELX plc (RLXXF – Research Report), with a price target of £22.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.80, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

Walker has an average return of 17.5% when recommending RELX plc.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #2519 out of 7586 analysts.

RELX plc has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.72, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, BNP Paribas also upgraded the stock to Buy with a p2250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RELX plc’s market cap is currently $55.68B and has a P/E ratio of 33.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.