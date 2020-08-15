Regional Management (RM) Receives an Outperform from BMO Capital

Uncategorized

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham reiterated an Outperform rating on Regional Management (NYSE: RM) on August 6 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.49.

Regional Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, implying a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 72.0% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

Regional Management’s market cap is currently $209.6M and has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RM in relation to earlier this year.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. Its products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.