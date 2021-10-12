RegenXBio (RGNX) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

In a report released yesterday, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on RegenXBio (RGNX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.6% and a 34.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RegenXBio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.40, representing an 116.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.26 and a one-year low of $26.40. Currently, RegenXBio has an average volume of 484.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. The company was founded by Kennth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.