Regeneron (REGN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron (REGN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $363.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $396.33.

Regeneron’s market cap is currently $39.93B and has a P/E ratio of 19.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.