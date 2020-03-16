Regal Beloit (RBC) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Regal Beloit (RBC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.56, close to its 52-week low of $63.16.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regal Beloit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.50, implying a 45.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Regal Beloit’s market cap is currently $2.75B and has a P/E ratio of 12.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions.