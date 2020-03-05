March 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on RedHill Biopharma (RDHLResearch Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.45, close to its 52-week low of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 35.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RedHill Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a one-year high of $9.20 and a one-year low of $3.81. Currently, RedHill Biopharma has an average volume of 198.2K.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through two segments: Commercial Operations and Research & Development.

