Redfin (RDFN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Redfin (RDFN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Redfin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, SunTrust Robinson also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.17 and a one-year low of $14.70. Currently, Redfin has an average volume of 914.9K.

Redfin Corp. is a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage, which engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Properties and Other. The Real Estate segment revenue is derived from commissions and fees charged on real estate services transactions.