Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 81.8% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Jack In The Box.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Red Robin Gourmet is a Hold with an average price target of $10.50.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $303 million and GAAP net loss of $7.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $410 million and had a net profit of $639K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RRGB in relation to earlier this year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, seafood and desserts. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.