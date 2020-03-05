Recro Pharma (REPH) Receives a Buy from Stephens

In a report released today, Jacob Johnson from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Recro Pharma (REPH – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 40.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioLife Solutions, Avid Bioservices, and Bio-Techne.

Recro Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, implying a 67.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Recro Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $41.3 million.

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of acute post operative pain. It operates through the Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) business segment.