Recon Technology (RCON) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Recon Technology (RCON – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.46, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -24.0% and a 28.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Mistras Group, and Emcor Group.

The the analyst consensus on Recon Technology is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $5.30 and a one-year low of $1.11. Currently, Recon Technology has an average volume of 61.25K.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.