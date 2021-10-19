RealReal (REAL) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report issued on October 5, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on RealReal (REAL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.13, close to its 52-week low of $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

RealReal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.29, which is a 106.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

RealReal’s market cap is currently $1.11B and has a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REAL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, and watches, and home and art. The firm sells pieces from designers such as Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.