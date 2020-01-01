RealReal (REAL) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on December 30, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on RealReal (REAL – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.40, which is a 42.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on RealReal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REAL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, and watches, and home and art. The firm sells pieces from designers such as Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.