Realpage (RP) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 28, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Realpage (RP – Research Report), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.10, close to its 52-week high of $65.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Veeva Systems, and SPS Commerce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Realpage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.00, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $66.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Realpage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Peter Gyenes, a Director at RP bought 60,000 shares for a total of $450,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RealPage, Inc. engages in the provison of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It offers on asset optimization, asset and investment management, property management, resident services, and leasing and marketing solutions. The company was founded by Stephen T. Winn in November 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.