RBC Capital Thinks Wesco International’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International (WCC – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.04, close to its 52-week low of $13.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wesco International with a $54.83 average price target, a 146.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wesco International’s market cap is currently $956.8M and has a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WCC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.