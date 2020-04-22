RBC Capital Thinks Synchrony Financial’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial (SYF – Research Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.92, close to its 52-week low of $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 49.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchrony Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.55, implying a 57.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Synchrony Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.13 billion and net profit of $731 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.4 billion and had a net profit of $783 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.