RBC Capital Thinks Optinose’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky reiterated an Outperform rating on Optinose (NASDAQ: OPTN) on May 19 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.60, close to its 52-week low of $3.28.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Optinose with a $18.50 average price target, a 290.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Based on Optinose’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.06 million and GAAP net loss of $28.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.87 million.

OptiNose, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.