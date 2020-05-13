RBC Capital Thinks NY Community’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on NY Community (NYCB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.92, close to its 52-week low of $8.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -23.5% and a 13.0% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.07, which is a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

NY Community’s market cap is currently $4.36B and has a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NYCB in relation to earlier this year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.