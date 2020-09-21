RBC Capital Thinks Genesis Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on September 18, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Genesis Energy (GEL – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.86, close to its 52-week low of $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Rattler Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genesis Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $8.67.

The company has a one-year high of $22.44 and a one-year low of $2.58. Currently, Genesis Energy has an average volume of 1.24M.

Genesis Energy LP operates as a master limited partnership, which focuses on midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. It provides suite of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. The company operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals & Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities & Transportation and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment, which focuses on providing a suite of services to integrated and large independent energy companies who make intensive capital investments to develop numerous large-reservoir, long-lived crude oil and natural gas properties in the gulf of Mexico, primarily offshore Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Sodium Minerals & Sulfur Services segment owns the leasehold position of accessible trona ore reserves in the Green River trona patch, a geological formation holding the vast majority of the world’s accessible trona ore reserves. The Onshore Facilities & Transportation segment owns and leases integrated suite of onshore crude oil and refined products infrastructure, including pipelines, trucks, terminals, railcars, and rail loading and unloading facilities. The Marine Transportation segment provides transportation services. Genesis Energy was founded in December 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.